Short Interest in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Declines By 19.9%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Canoo were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo Stock Performance

Canoo stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 102,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,826. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Canoo has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.