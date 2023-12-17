Short Interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Decreases By 7.5%

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CPRI stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.04. Capri has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Capri by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Capri by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Capri by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Capri by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

