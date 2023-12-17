Short Interest in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Declines By 7.9%

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,900 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 205,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $19.47.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CapStar Financial by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

