Short Interest in Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Declines By 6.5%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 917,400 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 981,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 241.4 days.

Cargojet Price Performance

CGJTF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.52. Cargojet has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $102.09.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CGJTF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.