Short Interest in Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Declines By 6.5%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 917,400 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 981,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 241.4 days.
Cargojet Price Performance
CGJTF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.52. Cargojet has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $102.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on CGJTF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
