Short Interest in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Declines By 6.1%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,050,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 10,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Catalent by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,349,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period.
Catalent Trading Up 0.3 %
Catalent stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. 4,711,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $74.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Catalent
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Catalent
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.