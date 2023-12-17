Short Interest in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Declines By 20.1%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 416,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.15. 268,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.53 and its 200-day moving average is $277.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.20. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $219.92 and a twelve month high of $340.88.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 10.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVCO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cavco Industries

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total value of $993,236.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.