Short Interest in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Drops By 6.8%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the November 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE FUN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.78. 147,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,038. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.92.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

FUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cedar Fair

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.