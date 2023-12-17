Short Interest in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Declines By 6.3%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBTW. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 549,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLBTW remained flat at $1.24 during midday trading on Friday. 34 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,654. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.