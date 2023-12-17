Short Interest in Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Rises By 16.7%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Cementos Argos Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMTOY remained flat at $7.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,857. Cementos Argos has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.
Cementos Argos Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.0823 dividend. This is a positive change from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.
Cementos Argos Company Profile
Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cementos Argos
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.