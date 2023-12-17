Short Interest in Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Rises By 16.7%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Cementos Argos Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMTOY remained flat at $7.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,857. Cementos Argos has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

Cementos Argos Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.0823 dividend. This is a positive change from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

