Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Drops By 19.7%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPYYY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centrica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 190 ($2.39) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Centrica stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. 9,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,775. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. Centrica has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $8.61.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

