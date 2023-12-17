Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Drops By 19.7%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPYYY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centrica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 190 ($2.39) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CPYYY
Centrica Stock Down 2.4 %
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centrica
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.