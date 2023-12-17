Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Drops By 19.7%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2023

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPYYY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centrica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 190 ($2.39) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPYYY

Centrica Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Centrica stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. 9,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,775. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. Centrica has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $8.61.

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.