Short Interest in CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Declines By 13.9%

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 803,800 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the November 15th total of 933,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 136.2 days.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

CESDF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.56. 894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.0185 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

See Also

