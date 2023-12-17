Short Interest in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Decreases By 7.8%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 851,700 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 923,600 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

CEVA stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. CEVA has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $554.84 million, a PE ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 1.21.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CEVA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CEVA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

