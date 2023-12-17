Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Decreases By 17.2%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 244,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.3 days.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance
CGIFF stock remained flat at $6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
