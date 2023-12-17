Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Decreases By 17.2%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 244,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.3 days.

CGIFF stock remained flat at $6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

