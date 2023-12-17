Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Decreases By 6.4%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 677,500 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 723,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,775.0 days.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS CRGGF remained flat at $3.00 on Friday. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
