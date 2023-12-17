Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Decreases By 6.4%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 677,500 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 723,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,775.0 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRGGF remained flat at $3.00 on Friday. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.