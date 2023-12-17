Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Grows By 5.3%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,181,200 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 15th total of 3,970,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.4 days.

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of China Vanke stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. China Vanke has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.29.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

