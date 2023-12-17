Short Interest in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Declines By 6.4%

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CION Investment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

CION Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CION Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CION traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 1,850,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. CION Investment has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.37%.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.