Short Interest in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Declines By 6.4%

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet lowered CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
NYSE:CION traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 1,850,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. CION Investment has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30.
CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.37%.
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
