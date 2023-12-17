Short Interest in Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF) Drops By 17.9%

Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 249,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.3 days.
Collective Mining Stock Performance
Shares of CNLMF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529. Collective Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.
Collective Mining Company Profile
