Short Interest in Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF) Drops By 17.9%

Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 249,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.3 days.

Shares of CNLMF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529. Collective Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

