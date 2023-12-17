Short Interest in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Decreases By 18.2%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. 1,938,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,441. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,850.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the period.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

