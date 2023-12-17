Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Declines By 8.3%

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Concord Medical Services Stock Performance
NYSE CCM opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Concord Medical Services has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
