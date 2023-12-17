Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Declines By 8.3%

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Concord Medical Services Stock Performance

NYSE CCM opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Concord Medical Services has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, together its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. Its services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife system, and diagnostic imaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.