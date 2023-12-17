Short Interest in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Declines By 6.2%

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,450,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 20,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477,201 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,781,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,496,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

