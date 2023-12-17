Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Declines By 7.8%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 210,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,944.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

CEVMF opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $76.85.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

