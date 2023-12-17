Short Interest in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Grows By 17.7%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 185,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CURO Group Price Performance

NYSE CURO opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.47. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $4.96.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $167.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group

About CURO Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 799,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 427,892 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in CURO Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 295,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CURO Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 129,003 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CURO Group by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 88,717 shares during the period. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

