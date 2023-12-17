Short Interest in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Grows By 17.7%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 185,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
CURO Group Price Performance
NYSE CURO opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.47. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $4.96.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $167.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.
CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.
