Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Declines By 17.2%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daicel Stock Performance
Shares of DACHF stock remained flat at $8.52 on Friday. Daicel has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.
Daicel Company Profile
