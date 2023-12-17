Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Declines By 17.2%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daicel Stock Performance

Shares of DACHF stock remained flat at $8.52 on Friday. Daicel has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

Get Daicel alerts:

Daicel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Daicel Corporation engages in the materials, medical/healthcare, smart, safety, engineering plastics, and other businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers acetic acid, acetic acid derivative chemicals, acetate tow, acetic anhydride, thioglycolic acid, caprolactone derivatives, methyl 3-methoxyacrylate, cycloaliphatic epoxies, alkylamines comprising diethylhydroxyamine, and 1,3-butylene glycol, as well as cellulose acetate; and Actranza Lab, a drug delivery device.

Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.