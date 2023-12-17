Short Interest in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Drops By 6.0%

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.27.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 207.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,402,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.97. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $131.90 and a 1 year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

