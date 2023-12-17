Short Interest in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Increases By 15.9%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Daseke Stock Performance

DSKE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.68. 1,004,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.62 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. Daseke has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.50 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Daseke will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Daseke from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Daseke by 27,982.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 682,480 shares during the period. 325 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 67.9% in the third quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,422,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 575,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Daseke by 25.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,258,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 454,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 34.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 269,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 43.9% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 256,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Featured Articles

