Short Interest in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Drops By 13.5%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the November 15th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

DatChat Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DATS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,991. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.32. DatChat has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in DatChat during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DatChat by 468.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in DatChat by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DatChat in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

