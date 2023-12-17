Short Interest in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Drops By 13.5%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the November 15th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
DatChat Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DATS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,991. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.32. DatChat has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.49.
DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter.
DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.
