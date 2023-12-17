Short Interest in De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Decreases By 12.5%

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800,600 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 14,625,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 156.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of De Grey Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of De Grey Mining stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 7,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81. De Grey Mining has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.15.

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

