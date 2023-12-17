Short Interest in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Declines By 6.3%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.11. 4,063,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,411. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

