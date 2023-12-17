Short Interest in Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Expands By 16.7%

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNIF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.63. 35,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,904. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $13.17.

Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%.

Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

