Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Drops By 20.2%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF remained flat at $34.38 during trading on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

