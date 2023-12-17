Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Drops By 20.2%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF remained flat at $34.38 during trading on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.