Short Interest in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Grows By 16.1%

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

ESI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. 1,488,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,954. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $81,852.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 47.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.