Short Interest in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Drops By 6.0%

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 11,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

ESRT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 2,144,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,907. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 55,271 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

