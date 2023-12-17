Short Interest in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expands By 16.7%

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 282,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Employers by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 70,286 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Employers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Employers by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of EIG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 690,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,175. The stock has a market cap of $991.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million. Employers had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Employers will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

