Short Interest in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Decreases By 6.1%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,640,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 39,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 27.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after buying an additional 1,038,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,788,000 after buying an additional 1,713,057 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,871,000 after buying an additional 1,761,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enovix by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,622,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,319,000 after buying an additional 473,011 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Enovix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,622,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENVX. B. Riley lowered their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Enovix Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. 9,103,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,873. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.71. Enovix has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.