Short Interest in Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Declines By 7.2%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERLFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 10,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,923. Entrée Resources has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $182.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

