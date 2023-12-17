Short Interest in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Declines By 8.0%

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 827,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.26. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENV. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.57.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

