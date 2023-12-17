Short Interest in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Drops By 7.0%

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 123,300 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eterna Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERNA. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Eterna Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eterna Therapeutics Trading Down 16.6 %

Shares of Eterna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 73,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,610. Eterna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ERNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

