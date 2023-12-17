Short Interest in Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Declines By 12.9%

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,700 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 330,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.4 days.
Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ERFSF traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.
Eurofins Scientific Company Profile
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
Read More
