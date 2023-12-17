Short Interest in Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Declines By 12.9%

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,700 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 330,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.4 days.

Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ERFSF traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.