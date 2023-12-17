Short Interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Grows By 12.0%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Euronav Trading Down 0.1 %

EURN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.54. 1,773,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,444. Euronav has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EURN. Evercore ISI cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,268,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,113 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Articles

