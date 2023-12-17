Short Interest in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Drops By 7.4%

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 524,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,727. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.70. Exponent has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Exponent’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Exponent by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 449,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,490,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Exponent by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exponent by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 893,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,462,000 after purchasing an additional 42,483 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

