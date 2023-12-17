Short Interest in Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Expands By 16.5%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 684,900 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 587,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.7 days.

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. 6,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. Extendicare has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.80.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.38%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently -185.01%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Stories

