Short Interest in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Decreases By 8.2%

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 676,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.23%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 77.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 411.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 461.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Wedbush cut shares of First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

