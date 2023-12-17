Short Interest in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Grows By 5.4%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FBZ stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.