Short Interest in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Grows By 5.4%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FBZ stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 3,691.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 4,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

