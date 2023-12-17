Short Interest in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Decreases By 7.1%

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 447,600 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 481,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $37,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 54.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 17.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FELE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 475,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,628. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average of $94.01. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $573.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

