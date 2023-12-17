Short Interest in Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Decreases By 6.6%

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,199.0 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FRLOF remained flat at C$0.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.86. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$1.02.

Get Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust alerts:

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT") is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.4 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.