Short Interest in Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Decreases By 6.6%

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,199.0 days.
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FRLOF remained flat at C$0.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.86. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$1.02.
About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust
