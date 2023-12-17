Short Interest in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Decreases By 6.5%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,500 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 463,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Freedom news, VP Liudmila Kiriaku sold 3,000 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $255,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRHC stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,670. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20. Freedom has a fifty-two week low of $55.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.58 million for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 25.25%.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

