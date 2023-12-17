Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Increases By 12.8%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,878,200 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 2,550,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GENGF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 407,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,155. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.87.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

