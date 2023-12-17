Short Interest in GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Decreases By 9.6%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,959,600 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 2,168,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.8 days.
GoGold Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GLGDF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,730. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. GoGold Resources has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.03.
About GoGold Resources
