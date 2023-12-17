Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Rises By 17.2%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Grindrod Shipping Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ GRIN opened at $8.63 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%.

Grindrod Shipping Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $1.016 dividend. This represents a yield of 27.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.68%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRIN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

