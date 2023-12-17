Short Interest in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Declines By 6.1%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,220,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 49,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 13,516,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,284,156. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBI

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,365,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.2% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,171,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after buying an additional 96,636 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.